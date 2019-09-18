Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Oil Output Will be 'Back to Normal' by September-end, 50% of Production Recovered, Says Saudi Arabia

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who was only appointed to the role earlier this month, said that the world's top energy exporter had dipped into its strategic reserves to maintain supply to clients.

AFP

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Oil Output Will be 'Back to Normal' by September-end, 50% of Production Recovered, Says Saudi Arabia
Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. (Reuters)
Loading...

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday its oil output would be back to normal by the end of the month, with half the production lost in weekend attacks on two key facilities already restored.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who was only appointed to the role earlier this month, said that the world's top energy exporter had dipped into its strategic reserves to maintain supply to clients.

"I have good news for you... the oil output to international markets is back to what it was before the attack," he said.

"During the past two days the damage was contained and 50 percent of the production has been recovered," he added.

"Production will be back to normal by the end of September."

But as the US points the finger of blame at Saudi Arabia's regional rival Iran, the minister -- the son of King Salman -- refused to be drawn on who was responsible for the Saturday's strikes which roiled global energy markets.

"We don't know who is behind the attack," he said, adding that the kingdom wants "proof based on professionalism and internationally recognised standards".

Saudi authorities were also bullish on plans for the mega stock listing of oil giant Aramco, which was thought to be imperilled by the attack.

"The IPO will continue as is, we won't stop anything," said Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan.

Riyadh pumps some 9.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of which around 7.0 million bpd are exported, mostly to Asian markets.

The strikes took out half its output, some six percent of global oil production.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram