Oil Price Losses Deepen on Donald Trump's Iran Comments

London: Oil extended losses Wednesday after US President Donald Trump hinted at easing tensions over Iran, with New York prices sliding 4.6 per cent.

WTI, already dropping before Trump spoke, sharply extended its losses to fall under $60 per barrel and Brent crude shed 3.7 per cent to $65.78 after the president said Iran appeared to be "standing down" after missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq.

