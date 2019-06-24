Oil Prices Soar as Tensions Between US and Iran Escalate
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said 'significant' sanctions on Tehran would be announced to choke off resources that Iran uses to fund its activities in the Middle East.
Image for representation.
Tokyo: Oil prices climbed on Monday as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying "significant" sanctions on Tehran would be announced.
Brent futures were up 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $65.45 a barrel by 0325 GMT. Texas Intermediate crude was up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $57.80 a barrel.
US President Donald Trump said last week that he called off a military strike to retaliate for Iran's downing of an unmanned US drone, and he said on Sunday that he was not seeking a war with Iran.
But Pompeo also said "significant" sanctions on Iran would be announced on Monday aimed at further choking off resources that Tehran uses to fund its activities in the region.
"The Middle East clashes should support oil prices at the start of the week as crude markets will wait to see Iran's response to the threat of additional sanctions," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
Oil prices surged last week after Iran shot down a drone that the United States claimed was in international airspace and Tehran said was over its territory.
Amid the escalating tensions, Brent racked up a gain of about 5% last week, its first weekly gain in five weeks, and WTI jumped about 10%, its biggest weekly percentage gain since December 2016.
Trump said he had aborted a military strike on Iran because such a response to Tehran's downing of the unmanned US surveillance drone would have caused a disproportionate loss of life.
Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran had received a message from Trump through Oman overnight warning that a US attack on Iran was imminent.
"We're prepared to negotiate with no preconditions," Pompeo told reporters on Sunday. "They know precisely how to find us. I am confident that at the very moment they're ready to truly engage with us we'll be able to begin these conversations. I'm looking forward to that day."
Meanwhile, US energy companies last week increased the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks. Companies added one oil rig in the week to June 21, bringing the total count to 789, Baker Hughes said in a closely followed report on Friday.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Dancer 3 Finale: Rupsa Batabyal Wins Show, Marches Away With Prize Money of Rs 15 Lakh
- Meet Scamp the Tramp, The Winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest 2019
- Kohli Pleading With Folded Hands to Umpire Over DRS Call is Now a Relatable Meme
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- BSNL is Offering Free Hotstar Subscription With Superstar 300 Broadband Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s