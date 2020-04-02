WORLD

1-MIN READ

Oil Rockets over 30% as Trump Signals End to Price War

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands behind U.S. President Donald Trump looking at a chart of possible projected COVID-19 deaths by day during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Brent North Sea crude soared as high as $36.29 per barrel before pairing gains to stand up almost 25% at $30.82. WTI surged to $27.39 per barrel and shortly after was 25.4% higher at $25.47.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
Oil futures rocketed over 30% on Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to end a price war by slashing crude output.

The Kremlin, however, denied that President Vladimir Putin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Donald Trump made the claim on Twitter, and oil prices rocketed.

"No, there was no conversation," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency, adding that "so far" there were no plans for such talks, after Trump said the Saudi crown prince had spoken to Putin and he expected them to agree on a cut in oil production.

Brent North Sea crude soared as high as $36.29 per barrel before pairing gains to stand up almost 25% at $30.82. WTI surged to $27.39 per barrel and shortly after was 25.4% higher at $25.47.

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
World

  • Active Cases

    738,190

     

  • Total Confirmed

    999,695

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    210,191

     

  • Total DEATHS

    51,314

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
