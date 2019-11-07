Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'OK, Boomer': New Zealand Lawmaker's Retort to Heckle by Older Colleague Draws Cheers From Millennials

Chloe Swarbrick was speaking during the debate on Tuesday about the Zero Carbon bill, when she was interrupted by her colleague. Swarbrick, however, coolly responded saying, "OK, Boomer," and resumed her speech.

Reuters

Updated:November 7, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'OK, Boomer': New Zealand Lawmaker's Retort to Heckle by Older Colleague Draws Cheers From Millennials
Chloe Swarbrick addressing the New Zealand parliament. (Image : Twitter)

Wellington: A 25-year-old New Zealand lawmaker's "OK, Boomer" response in parliament, when heckled by an older colleague, is being cheered by millennials around the world.

Chloe Swarbrick was speaking during the debate on Tuesday about the Zero Carbon bill, which would set a target of zero carbon emissions for the country by 2050. When her colleague interrupted, Swarbrick coolly responded, "OK, Boomer," and resumed her speech.

The retort drew little reaction in parliament but soon was trending on social media where millennials use "OK, Boomer" to show resentment towards the Baby Boom generation, people today aged about 55-73.

The term has gone viral this year on social media where youngsters post videos mocking older people as out-of-touch for rejecting the realities of climate change. Millennials are widely accepted as having been born between 1981 and 1996.

"How many world leaders, for how many decades have seen and known what is coming but have decided that it is more politically expedient to keep it behind closed doors? My generation and the generations after me do not have that luxury," Swarbrick told parliament, where she said the average age was 49.

In a Facebook post later, Swarbrick acknowledged having upset some people.

"Today I have learnt that responding succinctly and in perfect jest to somebody heckling you about *your age* as you speak about the impact of climate change on *your generation* with the literal title of their generation makes some people very mad," she wrote.

"So I guess millennials ruined humour. That, or we just need to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and abstain from avocados."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram