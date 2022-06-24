CHANGE LANGUAGE
Oliver Dowden, Chairman Of UK's Ruling Conservatives, Tenders Resignation After Bypoll Rout

British Minister without Portfolio Oliver Dowden leaves after attending a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, UK (Image: Reuters)

Oliver Dowden stepped down as chairman of Britain's ruling Conservative party after party lost two parliamentary by-elections.

The chairman of Britain’s ruling Conservatives quit on Friday after the party lost two parliamentary by-elections, including in a southwest English seat it had previously held for over a century.

“Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office,” Oliver Dowden wrote in a resignation letter to Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson.

first published:June 24, 2022, 11:11 IST