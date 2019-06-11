English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oman-Based Indian Wins Rs 6.9 Crore in Dubai Duty Free Millionaire Draw
Raghu Krishnamurthy became the 143rd Indian to win at the draw, which offers 5,000 ticket holders a chance to win the staggering amount.
(Photo: Reuters/Representative Image.)
Dubai: An Oman-based Indian man has won $1 million (around Rs 6.9 crore) at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, a media report said on Tuesday.
Raghu Krishnamurthy has become the 143rd Indian to have won $1 million at the draw, the Khaleej Times reported, adding that he was not aware of his fortune till now.
Launched in 1999, the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion offers 5,000 ticket holders the chance to win a staggering $1 million, according to its website.
Following the announcement, a presentation for the previous winner of the draw, 40-year Indian national Ratheesh Kumar Raveendran Nair was held. He won $1 million in Series 300 with ticket number 1608, the paper reported.
In addition, two more Indian nationals will be taking home stylish BMW motorbikes.
Srinivas Kriram, who bought his ticket number 0641 in Series 367, won a BMW R Nine T Racer, while Mahroof Babu won a BMW R Nine t Urban/GS in Series 368 with ticket number 0891, the paper said.
