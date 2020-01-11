English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Oman's New Ruler Haitham bin Tariq Takes Oath as Sultan Qaboos Passes Away: Report

File photo of Sayed Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. (Image: Reuters)

There was no official Omani government confirmation of the report posted by Al Watan and Al Roya newspapers on their Twitter accounts. Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV earlier reported that Haitham bin Tariq had suceeded Qaboos.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: January 11, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
Dubai: Oman's new ruler, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, was on Saturday taking the oath of allegiance as sultan to succeed his cousin Qaboos bin Said who died on Friday, two Omani newspapers said.

There was no official Omani government confirmation of the report posted by Al Watan and Al Roya newspapers on their Twitter accounts. Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV earlier reported that Haitham bin Tariq had suceeded Qaboos.

Details to follow
