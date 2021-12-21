CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Omicron Now Dominant Strain in Denmark, Says Health Minister

A record 13,558 new cases in 24 hours were registered in the Nordic country of 5.8 million people. (File photo/AFP)

A record 13,558 new cases in 24 hours were registered in the nation of 5.8 million people. At least 500 of the cases were people who had already had Covid-19.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is now dominant in Denmark, which on Tuesday set a new record for daily Covid-19 infections, the health minister said.

“The Institute of Public Health now considers Omicron to be the dominant variant and climbing" a month after first being detected in the Nordic country, Magnus Heunicke tweeted.

Faced with surging cases, Denmark — which sequences more samples than many other countries — on Sunday shut cinemas, theatres and concert halls and has restricted restaurant opening hours. The measures are due to last at least four weeks.

It marked a sharp turnaround for a country that had lifted all restrictions on September 10, before reintroducing a corona pass at the beginning of November then announcing the first round of restrictions last week.

Dealing with new record numbers on a daily basis, the government has accelerated the rollout of booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines, authorised an anti-Covid pill treatment by US drugmaker Merck for serious cases and started vaccinations of children aged five to 11.

first published:December 21, 2021, 20:16 IST