Home » News » World » Omicron Spreading at Unprecedented Rate, Likely Present in Most Countries, Says WHO
Omicron Spreading at Unprecedented Rate, Likely Present in Most Countries, Says WHO

Many fear that the omicron variant could spread quickly even in vaccinated populations. (Image: Reuters/File)

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that 77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Tuesday that the new coronavirus variant Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and was likely already present in most countries around the world.

“Seventy-seven countries have now reported cases of Omicron, and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, adding that “Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant.

first published:December 14, 2021, 22:44 IST