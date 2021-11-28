CHANGE LANGUAGE
Omicron Variant: Morocco Halts All Incoming Air Travel from Around the World

The new coronavirus variant is known to carry 50 mutations overall, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone. (Reuters)

Morocco has been in the forefront of vaccinations in Africa, and kept its borders closed for months in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Morocco is suspending all incoming air travel from around the world starting Monday for two weeks because of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant of the virus, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday. The ministry tweeted that the decision was taken to preserve the achievements realised by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, and to protect the health of citizens.

Morocco has been in the forefront of vaccinations in Africa, and kept its borders closed for months in 2020 because of the pandemic.

first published:November 28, 2021, 22:41 IST