LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

On Boeing Crisis, Donald Trump Says Airplanes Becoming 'Too Complex to Fly'

Donald Trump's technical analysis came two days after a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi, killing all 157 aboard.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2019, 11:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On Boeing Crisis, Donald Trump Says Airplanes Becoming 'Too Complex to Fly'
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
Washington: As investigators probe the latest deadly crash of Boeing's bestselling airliner, US President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday with his own explanation: modern planes are too complicated for pilots.

"Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly," he tweeted, adding that instead of pilots, the planes require "computer scientists from MIT."

"I don't know about you, but I don't want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!" Trump added in a second tweet.

"I see it all the time in many products," the president continued.

"Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better."

Trump's technical analysis came two days after a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi, killing all 157 aboard.

In October, a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia, killing 189.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram