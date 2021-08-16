On Camera, Hundreds Jostle to Board Flight as Taliban Take Over, Plunging Afghanistan Into Uncertainty | WATCH

It was absolute mayhem at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Monday as US troops fired shots into the air to control thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Desperate images showed a parked aircraft at Kabul airport surrounded by a sea of people who are pushing and fighting to get inside the cabin from the only ladder connected to the front door. Barbed wires surround the tarmac at some areas, behind which a line of Afghans stare at the few remaining US troops who are guarding the airport.

“I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told news agency AFP.

This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR— Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021

The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the terrorists had won the 20-year war. The astonishingly quick collapse of the government, with terrorists taking over the presidential palace on Sunday night, triggered fear and panic in the capital Kabul.

Mr Ghani fled on Sunday as the terrorists encircled Kabul, with the Taliban sealing a nationwide military victory that saw all cities fall to them in just 10 days.

“The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," Mr Ghani said in a statement on Facebook, his first since fleeing.

In a video posted to social media, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar also announced victory. “Now it’s time to test and prove, now we have to show that we can serve our nation and ensure security and comfort of life," he said.

