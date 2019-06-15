On Chinese President Xi's 66th Birthday, Russia's Putin Gives Him Ice Cream as Present
State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping attend the SCO summit in Bishkek on Friday. (Reuters)
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated his 66th birthday on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Xi considers a close friend and who gave Xi ice cream as a present, Chinese state media reported.
The discussion of senior leaders' private lives is extremely rare in China, and the exact birth dates of most of them are not revealed publicly, as they are considered a state secret.
State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit.
While Putin gave Xi Russian ice cream - the flavour was not mentioned - Xi gave Putin back some Chinese tea, the report said.
Xi thanked Putin and said that in China Putin was extremely popular, it added.
Pictures on Chinese state television's website showed the two men inspecting a white cake decorated with red and blue confectionary flowers with the words written on it, in somewhat shaky red-coloured Chinese characters, "good fortune double six".
It was not immediately clear if Xi ate any of the cake.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Light Up Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's Goa Wedding Festivities, See Pics
- India vs Pakistan: Fifth Bowler Worries Akram Ahead of Crucial India Tie
- All Your Favourite Marvel Superhero Quotes Are on This Fan-made Website
- #BlueForSudan: Why Are People Changing Their Profile Pictures to this Shade of Indigo?
- Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s