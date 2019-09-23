On His Way to ‘Howdy Modi’ Event, Trump Faces Anti-India Protestors in Houston
The protestors in Houston were carrying life-size cardboard cutouts of Narendra Modi.
US President Donald Trump. (Image: REUTERS)
Houston: A group of anti-India protestors on Sunday staged demonstrations and showed protest flags to the motorcade of US President Donald Trump while he was heading to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Howdy, Modi' event.
On his way back to the airport after addressing the event, Trump again faced a few protestors who were holding Kashmiri separatist flags.
Outside the NRG stadium where the mega event took place, protesters rallied but slowly dissipated.
The protestors were carrying life-size cardboard cutouts of Modi while a group banged on drums.
