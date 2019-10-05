On Pakistan Visit, Prince William, Kate Middleton to Focus on Response of Locals to Climate Change
The couple will also spend time understanding the complex security picture in Pakistan. They will learn more about the challenges and opportunities, both of the past and today.
File photo of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London. (Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS)
Islamabad: British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton's mid-October visit to Pakistan will cover the affects of climate change in the country and how local communities are adapting to it, the British embassy said on Friday.
In a statement, the embassy said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between October 14 and 18 at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
This will be the royal couple's first official visit to Pakistan. They will try to meet as many people as possible during the trip, the British embassy said.
The visit is expected to include Islamabad, Lahore and yet-to-be-announced locations in the mountainous countryside in the north and the rugged border in the west.
The couple will meet a variety of people, including children, government leaders, businessmen, charity workers, conservationists, cultural and sporting figures.
"Whilst The Duke and Duchess' programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation," the embassy said.
The royal visit will cover how communities in Pakistan are rapidly responding and adapting to the effects of climate change.
"This a key area of interest for the royal Highnesses; they are keen to learn more about climate change issues affecting Pakistan and our world, and the positive work being undertaken to combat these challenges," said the embassy.
The couple will also spend time understanding the complex security picture in Pakistan. They will learn more about the challenges and opportunities, both of the past and today.
The Duke and Duchess will meet UK and Pakistan military personnel who share expertise to improve security situation.
"This is the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations. Pakistan hosts one of Britain's largest overseas networks, with the British High Commission in Islamabad being one of the UK's largest diplomatic mission in the world," said the embassy.
It said the UK's links with Pakistan are extensive, and the royal couple is looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- War Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Mints Rs 77.7 Cr
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them
- Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving His Lamborghini Urus Worth Rs 3 Crore, Only Among 50 Buyers in India