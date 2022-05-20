On Stephen Colbert’s Late Night Show, Blinken Ends Interview Showing His Guitar Skills

The US secretary of state Antony Blinken jammed with television anchor and late night host Stephen Colbert’s house band at the end of his appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of ‘The Late Show’.

Don't worry, I'm not quitting my day job! https://t.co/WcRVWrUV2g — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 20, 2022

At the end of the show, Colbert could be heard asking the house band if they had an extra guitar for the US secretary of state to which the crowd was heard roaring in applause. Blinken played with the house band for a few minutes before the episode ended.

“I long wanted to be a musician as a kid. As a teenager, that’s what I wanted to do. There was just one missing ingredient: talent,” Blinken quipped before joining the house band on stage.

Blinken and Colbert discussed the war in Ukraine but it was towards the end of the episode that the US secretary of state opened up regarding his love for music.

He talked about his band Ablinken and Colbert asked him regarding the band’s popularity. “The best audience we have tends to be very young children who haven’t developed critical faculties,” Blinken quipped again.

The video went viral and replying to a tweet which featured the video of him playing the guitar Blinken again quipped:

Blinken has uploaded two songs to Spotify – Patience and Lip Service – and calls his sound wonk rock. He boasts close to 60 followers on the music streaming platform.

Blinken once said that he discovered blues and rock while studying in Paris as a teenager and even played in a Parisian jazz band, performing Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall at his own graduation.

He also was seen with a left-handed Danelectro DC59 in hand, jamming to Willie Dixon’s Hoochie Coochie Man alongside Steely Dan’s Jeff “Skunk” Baxter in 2016.

Blinken will, however, have more pressing issues this month as US president Joe Biden travels to South Korea and Japan for bilateral summit and the Quad summit amid Taiwan tensions and Kim Jong Un threatening to conduct a nuclear test.

