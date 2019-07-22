Take the pledge to vote

On Three-day US Visit, Pakistan PM Imran Khan Holds Talks With World Bank President

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet US President Trump at the White House on Monday.

July 22, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
On Three-day US Visit, Pakistan PM Imran Khan Holds Talks With World Bank President
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, on Sunday held talks with World Bank President David Malpass.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, adviser to PM on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood and adviser to PM on finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, were also present during the meeting, the ANI reported on Monday.

In a major embarrassment for Imran Khan, he received no official welcome of the kind reserved for foreign heads of states when he landed in Washington on Saturday.

Khan, 66, is scheduled to meet US President Trump at the White House on Monday. During the meeting, the American leadership is likely to press him to take "decisive and irreversible" actions against terrorist and militant groups operating from Pakistani soil and facilitate peace talks with the Taliban.

The relations between Pakistan and the US have remained tense during Trump's tenure. The US president has publicly said that Pakistan has given us "nothing but lies and deceit" and also suspended security and other assistance for backing terror groups.

Diplomatic sources in Islamabad earlier said that issues like the Afghan peace process, Pakistan government's action against terrorism and terror financing and restoration of military aid to Pakistan would be the highlights of the trip.

Khan's visit comes at a time when talks between the US and Afghan Taliban are thought to have entered a decisive phase.

