Alex Ellis, the UK High Commissioner to India, on Tuesday said that they are on track to get back to processing India to UK visa applications within 15 days. In a tweet he said that the number of Indian students is up by 89% compared to last year.

Ellis said that the skilled workers’ visas are being processed faster and focus is being laid on improving visitor visa processing times. “The good news is we are now getting back on track. We have dealt with an unprecedented surge in demand for student visas, 89% up last year. We are turning right off skilled worker visas very fast. And now we are focussing on visitor visas to get them back within 15 days,” said the British High Commissioner in a video on his Twitter page.

He attributed the delay to an unprecedented surge in demand for travel which arose following the relaxation of Covid-19 and also the Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

“We are doing that through a collective effort of our teams in Delhi, in the UK and all over the world. I am glad to say, I think we are now on track,” said Ellis.

Ellis pointed out that the UK has good availability in visa application centres while urging applicants to apply for the visas early.

“We have got good availability in our visa application centres as well. You can help by applying early. You can apply three months in advance. You can use the different services, including the priority visa service and the super priority visa service if you have a particular urgency,” said Ellis.

He advised applicants to provide all information which is relevant to the application. “Make sure you provide the information requested, not just the information which you want to give. I think we can get right down to the 15-day work service standard by the end of this year. That’s my aim,” Ellis said.

He said that it is good news to see the process getting back on track over the next few weeks.

India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality to have been issued sponsored study visas in the UK. More than 118,000 Indian students received a student visa between June 2021 and June 2022.

