Tragic visuals showing the aftermath of the massive earthquake and the aftershocks that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday have flooded social media. Over 4,000 deaths have been confirmed so far, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying that the toll could cross 20,000.

Among the Scary visuals from Turkey and Syria of the magnitude of destruction, a video of the only runway at Hatay Airport in southern Turkey tearing open during the earthquake is going viral.

The video of the completely destroyed runway shows the tarmac split into two, which has reportedly led to its closure for all flights.

WATCH: The only runway at Hatay Airport in southern Turkey tore open during the earthquake pic.twitter.com/TTykRNBYUQ— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake rippled through both countries early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands more people injured or homeless.

The massive 7.8 magnitude quake was followed several aftershocks, bringing down entire sections of major Turkish cities in the region filled with millions who fled Syria’s civil war and other conflicts.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 has left for Turkey with search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). This aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations, IAF said.

WHO has warned that the number of fatalities is likely to increase as much as eight times, as rescuers find more victims in the rubble.

“We always see the same thing with earthquakes, unfortunately, which is that the initial reports of the numbers of people who have died or who have been injured will increase quite significantly in the week that follows," WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told news agency AFP.

Smallwood said that the snowy conditions will leave many people without shelter, adding to the dangers.

(With inputs from agencies)

