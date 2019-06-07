On Way Back From Eid Holidays, Eight Indians Among 17 Killed in Dubai Bus Accident
The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side.
Bus with 31 passengers met with an accident in Dubai, eight Indians among the dead. (Image: Twitter)
Nine persons were seriously injured when the driver of the bus, bearing an Omani number plate, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya metro station here on Thursday.
“We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident,” the Indian Consulate in Dubai tweeted.
The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, the Gulf News reported.
The Indian Consulate expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident.
“The Consulate along with other officials and community members met the concerned relatives as well as hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure of all help,” it tweeted.
“The names of those who have passed away are Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev, Tilakram Jawahar Thakur,” it said.
