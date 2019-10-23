Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

One Child Dead, Another Person Missing After Greek Coast Guard Boat Collided with Dinghy Carrying Migrants

Officials on Kos said that 31 people were rescued following the collision, in an effort assisted by private boats and the European Union border protection agency Frontex.

Associated Press

Updated:October 23, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Child Dead, Another Person Missing After Greek Coast Guard Boat Collided with Dinghy Carrying Migrants
Image for Representation.

Thessaloniki: A Greek coast guard patrol boat collided with a dinghy carrying migrants to the island of Kos from Turkey on Wednesday, leaving a child dead and another person missing, authorities said.

Officials on Kos said that 31 people were rescued following the collision, in an effort assisted by private boats and the European Union border protection agency Frontex.

The circumstances of the collision weren't immediately clear.

The crash occurred before sunrise Wednesday in the heavily patrolled waters of the east Aegean Sea.

"The search effort is focused on locating a missing 26-year-old Syrian man," coast guard spokesman Nikos Lagadianos said.

"The collision happened in total darkness ... they are trying to make the crossing undetected and the dinghies are usually overloaded with people. It is sometimes very difficult to detect those boats even for vessels equipped with radar."

Greek islands have seen a surge in recent months of refugees and migrants traveling in boats to the Greek islands to try and eventually reach EU countries.

The government has intensified an effort to expand a network of refugee camps and hotel residence programs on the Greek mainland in an effort to ease severe overcrowding at facilities on the islands.

But on Wednesday protesting residents outside the northern city of Thessaloniki set up roadblocks to try and prevent migrants from settling in the area.

A dozen buses transporting migrants were moved to a different location after a standoff between the protesters and police that lasted several hours. No arrests were reported.

A protest organiser, Theodoros Iordanides, argued that the distribution had been organized unfairly.

"We were up all night, at three or four locations," he told The Associated Press.

"Last year, 1,100 migrants settled here and no one complained even though it caused people in the tourism industry to lose income. But right now, our municipality has 2,500 migrants in total and the neighboring municipalities don't have any at all."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram