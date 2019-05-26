One Child Killed, 14 Injured After Theatre Stage Collapses in China

A theatre stage collapsed during a dance audition, killing one child and injuring 14 others in Zhangzhou city in China's Fujian province.The Jinshuixian theatre in Zhangzhou Development Zone hosted a children's dance audition Saturday night.During the audition, part of the stage collapsed in which a 13-year-old participant was killed, state-run China Daily reported on Sunday.The injured participants are receiving treatment in hospitals. Companies and organisers involved in the accident are in police custody, the report said.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)