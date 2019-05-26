English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Child Killed, 14 Injured After Theatre Stage Collapses in China
The incident occurred during a dance audition, after part of the stage collapsed and crushed a 13-year-old participant to death.
File photo of Chinese police (Reuters)
Beijing: A theatre stage collapsed during a dance audition, killing one child and injuring 14 others in Zhangzhou city in China's Fujian province.
The Jinshuixian theatre in Zhangzhou Development Zone hosted a children's dance audition Saturday night.
During the audition, part of the stage collapsed in which a 13-year-old participant was killed, state-run China Daily reported on Sunday.
The injured participants are receiving treatment in hospitals. Companies and organisers involved in the accident are in police custody, the report said.
