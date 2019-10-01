1 Dead, 10 Injured in Attack at Finnish Vocational College, Says Police
East Finland police said that the officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detained one perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated.
Police with firearms responded in Kuopio, Finland, after an attack occurred on a vocational college (AFP Photo)
Helsinki: One person was killed and 10 injured in an attack at a vocational college in eastern Finland on Tuesday, police said, as local media quoted witnesses as saying a young man with a sword had burst into a classroom.
The suspected attacker, who was detained, was among the injured in the town of Kuopio, police said.
"Officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detained one perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated," East Finland police said in a statement.
Eyewitness reports in Finnish media said the suspected assailant burst into a classroom in Savo Vocational College on Tuesday morning.
"He hit a girl in the neck with a sword and stabbed her in the stomach," an unnamed eyewitness told Keskisuomalainen newspaper. The attacker also set off "some sort of small firebombs", the eyewitness said.
Another eyewitness, Roosa Kokkonen, who works in a car garage opposite the college, told Finnish TV channel MTV that a teacher with blood running from her hand came fleeing out of the building.
"While I was helping the teacher, I started hearing other shouts for help. Students were running away and into my garage," Kokkonen told MTV News.
She also told Finnish news agency STT that students described the weapon as "a long sword", and that he "started swinging the sword around in the class". Police said two of the injured were in a serious condition.
In a tweet, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne described the attack as "shocking and utterly reprehensible".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Stunning in Their First Ever Magazine Photoshoot Together
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti
- Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy S9 and More
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?