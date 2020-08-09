One dead, 34 injured as Polish bus runs off highway in Hungary

BUDAPEST One person was killed and 34 injured early on Sunday when a bus carrying Polish passengers ran off a motorway in Hungary into a ditch, a spokesman for the national emergency services said.

Three people, including a five-year-old child, suffered serious injuries, the Hungarian news agency MTI quoted spokesman Pal Gyorfi as saying.

Hungarian emergency services dispatched two helicopters and 14 ambulance cars to the scene of the accident.

Also Watch Kozhikode Air Crash: Last Rights Of Co-Pilot Akhilesh Kumar Underway; 18 Dead In The Tragedy

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, Hungarian police said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor