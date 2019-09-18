Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

One Dead, 7 Missing after Fishing Boat Capsizes off Northern Japan

The 29-tonne Keieimaru No.65 with eight Japanese fishermen on board lost communication on waters some 640 kilometres (400 miles) east of Cape Nosappu in Hokkaido on Tuesday.

AFP

Updated:September 18, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Dead, 7 Missing after Fishing Boat Capsizes off Northern Japan
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Tokyo: A man has been found dead inside a capsized fishing boat off northern Japan, with seven other crew members missing.

The 29-tonne Keieimaru No.65 with eight Japanese fishermen on board lost communication on waters some 640 kilometres (400 miles) east of Cape Nosappu in Hokkaido on Tuesday, a coastguard spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.

The boat was later found capsized, and inside the boat a man was found "in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest", he said, using the Japanese expression suggesting death but without a doctor's confirmation. "Six of our divers are continuing the search for the rest of the crew members," he added.

The boat was fishing for sauries in the high seas as they could not find them in coastal waters, public broadcaster NHK said.

Fishermen across the country are struggling this year to catch sauries, a delicacy during this time of year in Japan, and experts point to higher water temperature as a reason behind it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram