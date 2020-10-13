News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

One Dead as Building Collapses at Australia's Curtin University, At Least 2 Trapped Under Debris

Curtin University said in a statement the collapse occurred at an under-construction and that no students or staff were involved in the incident. (Reuters)

The Department of Fire & Emergency Services confirmed the incident at the Bentley campus in Perth, adding at least two people were trapped under the collapsed building.

At least one person died on Tuesday after a building collapsed at a Curtin University campus in Western Australia, according to several media reports, with images online also showing a glass ceiling under construction had crashed.

Curtin University said in a statement the collapse occurred at an under-construction and that no students or staff were involved in the incident.

Local newspapers and TV channels reported at least one person was killed and "several" injured. Reuters was not able to verify the media reports.

Media images and videos showed a glass ceiling at the building had crashed. The is part of a project called The Exchange, which includes a hotel, student accommodation and retail, according to The West Australian.


