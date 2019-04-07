English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Dead, Four Injured in Denmark Shooting; Police Suspect Gang War
Police said the shootings in the suburban neighbourhood of Rungsted late Saturday have led to the arrest of 14 people after raids in several areas.
Helsinki: Danish police say a 20-year-old man has died and at least four people have been injured in an outbreak of gunfire north of Copenhagen in what appears to be a clash between criminal gangs.
Spokesman Lau Thygssen of the Copenhagen regional police told Danish broadcaster TV2 that those involved in the gunfire were "younger men aged about 20-27 years and we think they have gang relations."
The injured were rushed to a hospital. Police are investigating the deadly clash.
