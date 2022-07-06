CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » One Dead in Stabbing During Swedish Political Event: Police
1-MIN READ

One Dead in Stabbing During Swedish Political Event: Police

AFP

Last Updated: July 06, 2022, 23:57 IST

Stockholm

The stabbing occurred just before 2 pm (1200 GMT) in the middle of the city of Visby. (Image: Shutterstock)

Fredrik Persson, chief of Gotland police, said that a 33-year-old man had been arrested shortly after the stabbing but declined to comment on a potential motive

Swedish police said Wednesday that a woman in her 60s had been killed in daylight stabbing on the island of Gotland, where the country’s top politicians are gathered for a week-long event.

The stabbing occurred just before 2 pm (1200 GMT) in the middle of the city of Visby, which is currently host to a gathering of the country’s political parties.

“Unfortunately I can report that the woman has succumbed to her wounds,” Fredrik Persson, chief of Gotland police, told a press conference, adding a 33-year-old man had been arrested shortly after the stabbing but declined to comment on a potential motive.

July 06, 2022, 23:57 IST
July 06, 2022, 23:57 IST