One Dead, Three Injured in 'Stabbing Incident' in US' Austin; Suspect in Custody
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were being treated on the scene.
Image for representation only.
Austin (US): One person was killed and three others hurt in a reported "stabbing incident" Friday morning in downtown Austin and a suspect was in custody, police and emergency officials said.
Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two others were being treated on the scene on South Congress Avenue.
Austin police said a suspect was in custody and that "no other known suspects are outstanding" but it wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was among the injured or what led to the stabbings.
