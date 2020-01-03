One Dead, Three Injured in 'Stabbing Incident' in US' Austin; Suspect in Custody

Austin (US): One person was killed and three others hurt in a reported "stabbing incident" Friday morning in downtown Austin and a suspect was in custody, police and emergency officials said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two others were being treated on the scene on South Congress Avenue.

Austin police said a suspect was in custody and that "no other known suspects are outstanding" but it wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was among the injured or what led to the stabbings.

