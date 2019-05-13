English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Near Florida Trump Resort
It appears that a stray bullet travelled from the property of the Trump International across the street, through the parking lot and struck Jradi, who was working.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Sunny Isles Beach: Police are investigating a shooting near one of President Donald Trump's resorts in Florida that left one person dead and two others injured.
Miami Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said that a call came in at 1:41 p.m. on Sunday stating that shots were fired at the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach. Sunny Isles officers responded to the scene and found several vehicles with bullet holes.
A 19-year-old woman was found inside one vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper extremities, Zabaleta said. She was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
Moments later another 911 call came in reporting a male shot inside a vehicle at a shopping center across the street from the hotel.
Sunny Isle officers immediately responded and discovered the man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Mohammed Jradi, Zabaleta said.
It appears that a stray bullet travelled from the property of the Trump International across the street, through the parking lot and struck Jradi, who was working.
"We have spoken to family members and of course our heart and our deepest condolences go to the family," he said.
A 5-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet. He was treated at the scene by fire rescue and released.
Homicide detectives from the Miami Dade Police Department were called in and detained several people for questioning. Several firearms were also seized at the scene.
Miami Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said that a call came in at 1:41 p.m. on Sunday stating that shots were fired at the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach. Sunny Isles officers responded to the scene and found several vehicles with bullet holes.
A 19-year-old woman was found inside one vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper extremities, Zabaleta said. She was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
Moments later another 911 call came in reporting a male shot inside a vehicle at a shopping center across the street from the hotel.
Sunny Isle officers immediately responded and discovered the man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Mohammed Jradi, Zabaleta said.
It appears that a stray bullet travelled from the property of the Trump International across the street, through the parking lot and struck Jradi, who was working.
"We have spoken to family members and of course our heart and our deepest condolences go to the family," he said.
A 5-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet. He was treated at the scene by fire rescue and released.
Homicide detectives from the Miami Dade Police Department were called in and detained several people for questioning. Several firearms were also seized at the scene.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Conquers Karakoram Pass at 18700 Ft on Royal Enfield Himalayan – Watch Video
- Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
- IPL 2019 Final | MI Youngsters Line Up for Pictures & Autographs with Tendulkar
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results