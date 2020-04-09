WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

One Hundred Italian Doctors Have Died Due to Coronavirus, Say Medics

Paramedics carry a hazardous medical waste box as patients lie on beds at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital, northern Italy. (Image: AP)

Paramedics carry a hazardous medical waste box as patients lie on beds at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital, northern Italy. (Image: AP)

The toll includes retired doctors the government began calling in a month ago to help fight a coronavirus that has officially claimed a world-topping 17,669 lives in Italy.

  • AFP Rome
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
Share this:

One hundred Italian doctors have died of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February, Italy's FNOMCeO health association said on Thursday.

"The number of doctors who have died because of COVID-19 is 100 -- perhaps even 101 at the moment, unfortunately," a FNOMCeO spokesman told AFP.

The toll includes retired doctors the government began calling in a month ago to help fight a coronavirus that has officially claimed a world-topping 17,669 lives in Italy.

Italian media reports estimate that 30 nurses and nursing assistance have also died of COVID-19.

"We can longer allow our doctors, our health workers, to be sent to fight without any protection against the virus," FNOMCeO president Filippo Anelli said on the association's website.

"It is an unfair fight."

Rome's ISS public health institute estimates that 10 percent of those infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy work in health care.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,112,117

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,548,313

    +30,353

  • Cured/Discharged

    344,596

     

  • Total DEATHS

    91,600

    +3,145
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres