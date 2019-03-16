English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One in a Billion: Texas Woman Gives Birth to Two Sets of Twin Boys, One Set of Twin Girls
The babies were born at weights ranging from 1 pound and 12 ounces to 2 pounds and 14 ounces. They are stable and will continue to receive care at the hospital's advanced neonatal intensive care unit.
Photo of the mother after delivery (Image : Twitter)
Houston: A Houston woman beat the odds of one in 4.7 billion after giving birth to sextuplets at The Woman's Hospital of Texas in the United States.
According to the hospital, the woman delivered two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls between 4:50 am and 4:59 am local time Friday. The mother, Thelma Chiaka, is doing well.
Thelma named her daughters Zina and Zuriel.
She was still working on names for the four boys.
The odds of having sextuplets are estimated at one in 4.7 billion
