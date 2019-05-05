Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

One Killed, Several Hurt as Russian Aeroflot Plane Lands With Fire on Board

RIA agency said there were 78 passengers on the plane, which had been headed from Moscow to the northern Russian city of Murmansk.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
One Killed, Several Hurt as Russian Aeroflot Plane Lands With Fire on Board
Smoke billows from a Sukhoi passenger plane after it made an emergency landing due to an onboard fire at Sheremetyevo International Airport, outside Moscow. (Reuters)
Loading...
Moscow: One person was killed and at least five were injured when a Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday due to fire on board, Russian news agencies said.

TASS news agency, citing a source, said at least one person was killed. Agencies reported various figures on the number of injured — from five to more than 10.

RIA agency said there were 78 passengers on the plane, which had been headed from Moscow to the northern Russian city of Murmansk .

Interfax news agency reported that the tail was completely burned and said a rescue team was trying to find survivors in that part of the plane.

The plane, a one-year-old Sukhoi Superjet, departed from Sheremetyevo for Murmansk but shortly after taking off requested an emergency landing due to fire, according to Russian state media.

The plane had registration number RA-89098. Flightradar24 tracking service showed that it made two circles around Moscow and landed after about 45 minutes.

TV footage showed a plane landing with its tail ablaze. On the ground, black smoke billowed from the plane.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram