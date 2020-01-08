Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

One Killed in Gunfire Near Canadian Parliament, Three Seriously Injured

Police in the Canadian capital responded to reports of multiple gun shots at about 7:30 a.m. Police were seeking a suspect, it said. No further details were provided.

Reuters

Updated:January 8, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
One Killed in Gunfire Near Canadian Parliament, Three Seriously Injured
File photo of Canada's Parliament Hill, Ottawa. (reuters)

Ottawa: One person was shot dead and three were seriously wounded in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, about a kilometer from the Canadian Parliament, police said.

Police in the Canadian capital responded to reports of multiple gun shots at about 7:30 a.m. ET and three people were rushed to the hospital, a statement said.

Police were seeking a suspect, it said. No further details were provided.

Local media cited police Inspector Francois D'Aoust saying it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

In 2014, a gunman attacked parliament and a soldier was fatally shot at a nearby war memorial. The attacker was shot dead by parliament security personnel, and the shooting was later classified as a terrorist attack.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram