One Killed in Gunfire Near Canadian Parliament, Three Seriously Injured

Ottawa: One person was shot dead and three were seriously wounded in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, about a kilometer from the Canadian Parliament, police said.

Police in the Canadian capital responded to reports of multiple gun shots at about 7:30 a.m. ET and three people were rushed to the hospital, a statement said.

Police were seeking a suspect, it said. No further details were provided.

Local media cited police Inspector Francois D'Aoust saying it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

In 2014, a gunman attacked parliament and a soldier was fatally shot at a nearby war memorial. The attacker was shot dead by parliament security personnel, and the shooting was later classified as a terrorist attack.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.