One Killed in Gunfire Near Canadian Parliament, Three Seriously Injured
Police in the Canadian capital responded to reports of multiple gun shots at about 7:30 a.m. Police were seeking a suspect, it said. No further details were provided.
File photo of Canada's Parliament Hill, Ottawa. (reuters)
Ottawa: One person was shot dead and three were seriously wounded in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, about a kilometer from the Canadian Parliament, police said.
Police in the Canadian capital responded to reports of multiple gun shots at about 7:30 a.m. ET and three people were rushed to the hospital, a statement said.
Police were seeking a suspect, it said. No further details were provided.
Local media cited police Inspector Francois D'Aoust saying it appeared to be a targeted shooting.
In 2014, a gunman attacked parliament and a soldier was fatally shot at a nearby war memorial. The attacker was shot dead by parliament security personnel, and the shooting was later classified as a terrorist attack.
