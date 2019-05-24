English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Killed, Several Injured in a Blast in Pakistan
According to the police, the nature of the bombing was not known but it looked as if a planted device was detonated.
Balochistan has witnessed several attacks of this kind in recent months.
Islamabad: At least one person was killed and over a dozen injured in a blast targeting a mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, police said.
The explosion targeted the Rehmania Mosque in Pashtunabad area of the provincial capital Quetta, police said, adding that the injured have been shifted to different hospitals for treatment.
The death toll could rise as it was a big explosion, said a security official.
At least 20 people were killed and 48 others injured last month in a blast at a fruit and vegetable market in Quetta's Hazarganji area.
