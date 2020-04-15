WORLD

1-MIN READ

One Million Coronavirus Cases Reported in Europe, Over Half of Global Total

Medical workers wearing protective masks check patients at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy. (Image: Reuters)

With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent.

  • AFP paris
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total on Wednesday.

With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent. Globally, 1,991,019 Covid-19 infections and 125,955 deaths have been registered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Spain, with 172,541 cases and 18,056 deaths, Italy (162,488 and 21,067), France (143,303 and 15,729) and Germany (127,584 and 3,254) are the only European countries with more than 100,000 infections.

Britain, with 93,873 cases and 12,107 deaths, is the country that currently has highest daily number of new cases.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,394,583

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,013,935

    +16,075

  • Cured/Discharged

    491,421

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,587

    +987
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres