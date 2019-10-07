One of Two Suspects Wanted in Kansas Bar Shooting that Left 4 Dead Arrested
Authorities had said the two men had apparently gotten into some sort of disagreement with people inside Tequila KC Bar, left, then returned with handguns early Sunday.
This frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department. (Courtesy of Kansas City, Kan. Police Department via AP)
Kansas: Police have identified two suspects in a Kansas bar shooting that left four people dead and five others wounded.
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, announced early Monday that 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was arrested Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, while 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales is still at large.
Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Authorities had said the two men had apparently gotten into some sort of disagreement with people inside Tequila KC Bar, left, then returned with handguns early Sunday. Around 40 people were inside the small bar when gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m.
Police say four men were killed. Their names weren't immediately released.
It's unclear whether Alatorre has a lawyer to comment on his behalf. Police say Villanueva-Morales is considered "armed and dangerous."
