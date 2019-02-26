LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
One Person Injured in Indian Air Strike, Claim Pakistani Villagers

Following the strike, villagers said that trees in the surrounding area had fallen, while one house was damaged where the bomb had fallen.

Reuters

Updated:February 26, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
Image for representation (Image: AFP)
Balakot: Pakistani villagers in the area where Indian jets struck what officials in New Delhi said was a militant training camp said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours of Tuesday but reported only one person wounded by bomb shards.

"We saw trees have fallen down and one house damaged and four craters where the bombs had fallen," said Mohammad Ajmal, a 25-year-old who visited the site.
