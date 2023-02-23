One Year of Ukraine War | Kyiv Braces for Major Assault as Russian Agression Marks First Anniversary

Ukraine braces for a major assault on February 24 when the Russian aggression of Kyiv completes one year. It is widely believed that Putin, who has faced humiliation over many failures in the battle, is determined to cover the defeat with new military gains to begin symbolically on the same date a year on.

However, there is no certainty over this. Only Putin and his generals have the answers. Arguably, the Russian military may not want to pick Feb 24 as the chosen date for a new assault. The military is never keen on doing the expected - secrecy is the first and often the most potent weapon.

A minor surprise - if that - coming from Russia is that the spring offensive has begun before the spring. One reason to not call it a spring offensive yet is that it’s not spring yet. But a massive military push from the Russians is under way in the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine. And here Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled several attacks.

Ground

Most significantly, in Bakhmut, into which the Russians have thrown everything they have, led by the Wagner group, the private mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Russians have suffered very heavy casualties in Bakhmut. Prigozhin has publicly blamed Russia’s generals for not giving his forces enough ammunition. He has shown masses of corpses of soldiers from his group whose deaths he blamed on lack of ammunition.

The Russian military has denied those claims. But between the two claims this does add up to a public showing of a civil war among Russia’s military - a quite unusual and unexpected sight. It also offers evidence from Russia to back Ukrainian claims that it is holding on in Bakhmut and inflicting heavy casualties.

Prigozhin had admitted earlier that taking Bakhmut could take until April, and is not imminent. In the face of his recent public complaints since, it may not happen at all for Russia.

Ukraine certainly is better prepared than it was a year ago. It has been armed with anti-armour missiles that have proved a generation ahead of any that Russia has. And in street-to-street fighting in Bakhmut, Ukrainians are still holding on.

Air

But the anniversary could bring a fresh assault from the air. Russia has not fired masses of missiles and drones into Ukraine for some time and many believe they have been kept and stocked up for a new mass offensive rather than serial strikes.

Ukraine also has vastly improved air defence systems - but still short of any foolproof air cover. And that has led to concern here that Ukrainian defence would stand stretched against a mass attack of fixed wing aircraft, missiles and drones. The kind of offensive that the Germans called a blitzkreig. Ukraine’s defence has no doubt been preparing for that - but there is only that much you can prepare and that much you can do.

Ukraine’s people are prepared for all this. Their principal defence is their nerve and their determination. They are holding on firmly to both.

