US President Joe Biden will be “messaging” Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when he addresses allies from Warsaw. The US President and the Russian President have announced that they will be addressing allies and the world, three days from the February 24th anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Biden in his speech will thank NATO and commend the Ukrainian forces for their bravery in thwarting Putin’s so-called military invasion on its neighbour.

Putin will address Russians from Moscow and possibly outline how Russia plans to proceed with the ongoing war.

The US President will hold a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the next day he will meet the leaders of the Bucharest Nine - Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

He will also speak to UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, German counterpart Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

John Kirby, the national security council spokesperson, said the main theme of Biden’s speech will centre around how the US “rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy”.

“President Biden will make it clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine… for as long as it takes. You’ll hear messages in the president’s speech that will certainly resonate with the American people, certainly will resonate with our allies and partners, without question resonate with the Polish people,” Kirby said.

“And I would suspect that you’ll hear him messaging Mr. Putin as well, as well as the Russian people,” he further added, according to AFP.

The US has extended aid exceeding $100 billion to Ukraine.

There has been some pushback with respect to aid being sent to Ukraine. US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday tried to brush aside claims of dissent and said Americans feel the responsibility to continue their support for Ukraine.

She said Ukrainian flags at storefronts and American houses show that Americans support Kyiv’s efforts to protect its sovereignty.

“I know the American people feel a sense of moral outrage and a sense of responsibility for our nation to stand with the Ukrainian people around these atrocities, and I’m confident in that,” Harris was quoted as saying in an interview with MSNBC.

Senior Republican leader Mitch McConnell at the Munich Security Conference also said that the US will continue to support Ukraine.

“Don’t look at Twitter, look at people in power. Republican leaders are committed to a strong trans-Atlantic alliance. We are committed to helping Ukraine. Not because of vague moral arguments or abstractions like the so-called ‘rules-based international order.’ But rather, because America’s own core national interests are at stake,” McConnell said, as some of the Republicans’ right-wing and a few voices on the Democratic left have raised questions about the funding.

Read all the Latest News here