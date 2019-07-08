Online Gamer Hits Pregnant Partner While Playing, Arrested After Assault Audio Was Livestreamed
Another user watching the feed called officers, who arrested Luke Munday at his home in the southwest Sydney suburb of Oran Park
Image for representation.
A gamer who inadvertently broadcast audio of himself striking his pregnant partner while playing the online video game Fortnite pleaded guilty to assault in a Sydney court Monday. Luke Munday, 26, admitted to hitting his partner after she repeatedly told him to stop playing the popular video game last December, public broadcaster ABC reported.
Munday had been livestreaming his session on the video platform Twitch, allowing audio of the assault to broadcast to viewers around the world and go viral on social media.
According to police, another user watching the feed called officers, who arrested Munday at his home in the southwest Sydney suburb of Oran Park. Two of the couple's young children were in the house during the assault, police said.
Munday pleaded guilty to common assault, which can carry a potential fine and two-year prison term, and will be sentenced in August, the ABC said. An agreed statement of facts submitted to the court said Munday admitted to slapping his partner in the face and holding her on the ground after she threw objects at him while he played Fortnite.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Slays in New Poolside Pictures, Gets Epic Reaction from Sophie Turner
- 'Happy Birthday to 56” Captain': Sehwag Steps up His Twitter Game on Ganguly's Special Day
- Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air at Indo-French Garuda 2019 Exercise [Video]
- Pakistan Politician Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
- WATCH | Jadeja's Abilities Brings Him Into Conversation for NZ Semi: Kumble
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s