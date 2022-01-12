‘Only Novak Has The Answers’: Serbia PM Says Djokovic Must Admit If He Breached Rules

Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabic said that tennis star Novak Djokovic should explain if he breached the Covid-19 rules after he tested positive earlier in December, according to a report by news agency BBC.

Brnabic said that if Djokovic attended events after testing positive then he was breaching Serbia’s Covid-19 prevention rules put in place to restrict the spread of the disease.

“I do not know when he got the results (and) when he saw the results, so there is some grey area. Only Novak can provide the answers,” Brnabic told the BBC in an interview.

She also highlighted that she will speak to Serbian authorities if it was found that Novak Djokovic breached Serbian Covid-19 regulations. The issue arose after pictures surfaced on social media where the tennis star was seen at an event in Belgrade where he was meeting young tennis players.

Serbia requires people to go for a full 14-day self-isolation period if tested positive for Covid-19 and can only be exempted if the person receives a negative report within the isolation period.

Brnabic also pointed out that she does not agree with Djokovic’s stance on vaccination. “(Vaccines) are the only effective response to this pandemic. What matters to me is that we stand by Novak… but at the same time say that for the country and for me as the prime minister that vaccination is important,” she said.

The Serbian PM’s comments come a day after Djokovic’s visa was reinstated by an Australian judge. The tennis star’s visa was revoked by Australian authorities as they alleged that the Serbian could not provide a valid reason for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine. Djokovic contended that he should be exempted as he recently recovered from Covid-19. Djokovic has received the green signal to compete in the Australian Open but Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke is considering using his powers to deport the Serbian.

“Minister Hawke is considering whether to cancel Mr. Djokovic’s visa under section 133c (3) of the Migration Act. In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

