English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oops! Destined for Dusseldorf, British Airways Flight Lands in Edinburgh by Mistake
The passengers only realised the error when the plane landed and the "welcome to Edinburgh" announcement was made.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ JUSTIN TALLIS)
Loading...
London: A British Airways flight destined for Dusseldorf in Germany landed in the Scotish capital Edinburgh by mistake, after the flight paperwork was submitted incorrectly, a media report said on Monday.
The passengers only realised the error when the plane landed and the "welcome to Edinburgh" announcement was made.
The flight has now been redirected and landed in Dusseldorf, BA says. German firm WDL Aviation ran the flight for BA as part of a leasing deal, the BBC reported.
BA said it was working with WDL to find out why it filed the wrong flight plan.
"We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually," BA said in a statement.
The airline declined to say how many passengers were affected by the mistake.
BA say the pilot wasn't lost at any point, but because the paperwork said Edinburgh, air traffic control allowed the flight to take that route.
The plane took off from London City Airport.
Sophie Cooke, a 24-year-old management consultant, who travels from London To Dusseldorf each week for work, said when the pilot first made the announcement that the plane was about to land in Edinburgh everyone assumed it was a joke. She asked the cabin crew if they were joking.
The pilot then asked passengers to raise their hands if they wanted to go to Dusseldorf.
Everyone raised their hands.
"The pilot said he had no idea how it had happened. He said it had never happened before and that the crew was trying to work out what we could do."
Sophie said the plane sat on the tarmac at Edinburgh for two-and-a-half hours, before flying onto Dusseldorf.
"It became very frustrating. The toilets were blocked and they ran out of snacks. It was also really stuffy," she said.
Passengers complained about the error on Twitter, with one person called Son Tran saying it felt "like an honest mistake".
BA responded saying it did not "currently have any information" as to why the flight had gone to the wrong place.
The airline said its customer service team in Dusseldorf had met all the passengers on arrival and would follow up with them "in due course".
The passengers only realised the error when the plane landed and the "welcome to Edinburgh" announcement was made.
The flight has now been redirected and landed in Dusseldorf, BA says. German firm WDL Aviation ran the flight for BA as part of a leasing deal, the BBC reported.
BA said it was working with WDL to find out why it filed the wrong flight plan.
"We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually," BA said in a statement.
The airline declined to say how many passengers were affected by the mistake.
BA say the pilot wasn't lost at any point, but because the paperwork said Edinburgh, air traffic control allowed the flight to take that route.
The plane took off from London City Airport.
Sophie Cooke, a 24-year-old management consultant, who travels from London To Dusseldorf each week for work, said when the pilot first made the announcement that the plane was about to land in Edinburgh everyone assumed it was a joke. She asked the cabin crew if they were joking.
The pilot then asked passengers to raise their hands if they wanted to go to Dusseldorf.
Everyone raised their hands.
"The pilot said he had no idea how it had happened. He said it had never happened before and that the crew was trying to work out what we could do."
Sophie said the plane sat on the tarmac at Edinburgh for two-and-a-half hours, before flying onto Dusseldorf.
"It became very frustrating. The toilets were blocked and they ran out of snacks. It was also really stuffy," she said.
Passengers complained about the error on Twitter, with one person called Son Tran saying it felt "like an honest mistake".
BA responded saying it did not "currently have any information" as to why the flight had gone to the wrong place.
The airline said its customer service team in Dusseldorf had met all the passengers on arrival and would follow up with them "in due course".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at Box Office
- Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
- Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
- Radha Ravi Slammed For Misogynistic Remarks Against Nayanthara, Tamil Film Fraternity Boycotts the Actor
- Sara Ali Khan Playfully Screams Kartik Aaryan's Name and the Actor Can't Stop Blushing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results