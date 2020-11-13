News18 Logo

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cuts In Oct 101% - Sources

The compliance of OPEC+ with oil production cuts in October was seen at 101%, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday, maintaining a strong level of adherence to their supplycut pact.

LONDON/DUBAI: The compliance of OPEC+ with oil production cuts in October was seen at 101%, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday, maintaining a strong level of adherence to their supply-cut pact.

The compliance assessment will be reviewed and confirmed by a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee on Monday, one of the sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are scheduled to increase output by 2 million barrels per day from January, but are considering adjusting the deal to further support the market.

OPEC+ is due to meet next on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, following a high-level ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

  • First Published: November 13, 2020, 19:30 IST
