OPEC+ Planning to Reduce Production to Increase Oil Prices: Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Moscow-led allies, collectively known as OPEC+ on Wednesday will decide whether to reduce production in order to raise oil prices, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The oil cartel is considering a cut of more than 1 million barrels a day. Oil prices have fallen due to fears of a slowing global economic growth along with the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will also affect consumers in Europe and the US who are also facing the effects of high energy costs due to sanctions on Russia.

It will however help the Russian economy which has been impacted due to sanctions.

The concerns are due to rising inflation, slowing growth and fears of recession which could exacerbate due to the production cuts. Experts speaking to the WSJ said that such a move could worsen recession in some countries.

It is also worth noting that the news of the production cut could come amid discussions led by the G7 on price caps on Russian oil.

The WSJ report said that the meeting between OPEC+ partners comes after non-OPEC partner Russia called for cutting more than 1 million barrels a day. The group will meet for the first time in-person after the pandemic in Vienna.

Oil prices fell to $87.96 a barrel last week, marking its quickest fall since 2020 and after staying at $100 a barrel for months. The Brent crude is down 23% this quarter.

The OPEC+ decision also comes after visits from US president Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia and urged the Gulf kingdom to request OPEC+ to pump more oil to help bring down the price of gasoline in the US. The OPEC+ had increased cuts ahead of Biden’s visit but in August they reduced cuts, but currently OPEC+ is working to reverse those measures.

The production cuts could range from a smaller reduction of 500,000 barrels a day or as much as 1.5 million barrels a day.

The White House has not responded to how the cuts may impact the US economy. The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “They are an independent entity and we allow them to make their news and their announcements on their own.”

