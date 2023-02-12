Operation Dost: Seventh C-17 Flight Delivers 35 Tons of Relief Materials to Earthquake-hit Syria, Turkey

India on Sunday sent the seventh ‘Operation Dost’ flight to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria with over 23 tons of relief material which was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) headed to Damascus on Saturday evening. After offloading the relief materials there, the aircraft will fly on to Adana, according to officials.

This was the seventh flight that ferried equipment and relief materials from India to the two countries affected by the February 6 earthquake.

“7th #OperationDost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency & critical care medicines, & disaster relief consumables. Received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

7th #OperationDost flight has delivered the relief material for Türkiye at Adana airport. This included medical equipment like patient monitor, ECG, syringe pumps and disaster relief material, along with supplies for our teams on the ground. pic.twitter.com/v8JbjDOPNc — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2023

The Indian Air Force C17 carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables took off from Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also tweeted saying that the flight is talk about the flight departing from Ghaziabad.

The 7th #OperationDost flight departs for Syria and Türkiye. Flight is carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment & consumables. pic.twitter.com/RqI3E4R7Ol — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 11, 2023

“The 7th #OperationDost flight departs for Syria and Turkiye. Flight is carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment & consumables," he said in a tweet.

The Indian Army also tweeted, “An #IAF C-17 aircraft got airborne last night for #Syria and #Turkiye, bearing relief material and emergency equipment."

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the earthquake relief material and equipment were sent to Syria and Turkey. The flight is headed to Damascus and after offloading relief material there, it will head to Adana.

Earlier, a 99-member team from the Indian Army established a 30-bed field hospital at Iskenderun in the Hatay province of Turkey that has already treated hundreds of people.

Read all the Latest News here