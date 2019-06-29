Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Opponents of Hong Kong Extradition Law Plan Another Protest

Hundreds of thousands of people have filled Hong Kong streets to protest the measure seen as eroding the territory's autonomy from Beijing.

Associated Press

Updated:June 29, 2019, 10:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Opponents of Hong Kong Extradition Law Plan Another Protest
Anti-extradition bill protesters occupy the Revenue Tower in Hong Kong, China, June 24, 2019. (REUTERS/Ann Wang)
Loading...

Hong Kong: Opponents of a proposed extradition law plan a protest on Monday as Hong Kong marks the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China, and police said they were taking steps to prevent the possible disruption of a flag-raising ceremony.

Hundreds of thousands of people have filled Hong Kong streets to protest the measure seen as eroding the territory's autonomy from Beijing.

It would allow some suspects to be sent to mainland Chinese courts, which are controlled by the ruling Communist Party.

Organisers and police gave no estimate for possible turnout, but activists said some 2 million people, or more than one-quarter of Hong Kong's population of 7.5 million, took part in a protest march in early June.

Hong Kong was promised a "high degree of autonomy" when colonial rule ended in 1997, but residents complain that is being eroded.

Opponents want the extradition legislation withdrawn and for Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, to step down, one of the protest organisers, Bonnie Leung of the group Civil Human Rights Front, said on Saturday.

They also want an independent investigation into allegations of excessive force by police against protesters on June 12, Leung said at a news conference.

Leung said organisers obtained a police permit for the protest.

Officials speaking at a separate news conference said police were not "opposing parties" to the protesters.

"We are a partnership," said a police official, San Tsz-kin. "We are here to assist them to facilitate them how to conduct a public event in a safe and orderly manner."

However, San said authorities also are making preparations to prevent the possible disruption of a flag-raising to mark the day.

The Chinese flag is raised each July 1 to commemorate the handover of the former colony.

Lam is due to attend the ceremony, the government said Saturday. It would be her first public appearance since she apologized on TV two weeks ago for mishandling the extradition legislation.

"Police have received information that someone will disturb the flag-raising ceremony," said San. "We have made appropriate arrangements."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram