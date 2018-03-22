English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Opposition Shells Kosovo Parliament With Tear Gas, Still Fails to Stop Key Border Deal
Thick smoke had filled parliament and MPs had to evacuate, but at the fifth time of asking the vote finally went ahead in the evening.
Opposition lawmakers release a tear gas canister disrupting a parliamentary session in Kosovo capital Pristina on Wednesday. (AP Photo)
Pristina: Tear gas was repeatedly lobbed into the Kosovo parliament on Wednesday but it did not stop MPs ratifying a border agreement with Montenegro seen as key for Pristina's bid to join the EU.
The agreement, negotiated with Montenegro in 2015, is crucial for Kosovo to obtain visa-free travel in the European Union and eventually join the bloc.
Thick smoke had filled parliament and MPs had to evacuate, an AFP correspondent said, but at the fifth time of asking the vote finally went ahead in the evening.
Eighty of the 120 MPs voted for, fulfilling the requirement for a two-thirds majority.
"The ball is now in the European Commission's camp," tweeted President Hashim Thaci, looking forward to an end to "decades of isolation".
Police said seven MPs from the main opposition nationalist leftist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party were arrested after searches.
The party has firmly opposed the border deal claiming it would deprive the Balkan nation of 8,000 hectares of forest and mountain pasture.
Vetevendosje MPs have used tear gas to disrupt parliament several times in the past, notably to try to stop Thaci's election in 2015, agreements with Serbia in 2016 and earlier efforts to pass the Montenegro deal.
Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj told deputies Tuesday that the vote was "one of the most important matters for the country."
"Voting for (the ratification) does not endanger Kosovo's territory," said Haradinaj, who opposed the deal before taking over as prime minister last year.
The international community had repeatedly called on Pristina to resolve the issue.
"Violence as a political tool has no place in Kosovo," said US ambassador to Kosovo Greg Delawie in a tweet Wednesday.
EU representative Nataliya Apostolova also tweeted saying she was "shocked that in Europe members of parliament could resort to such dangerous tactics."
The Montenegrin parliament swiftly ratified the agreement after it was reached in 2015.
But in neighbouring Kosovo, the previous government failed to secure a majority and finally fell in mid-2017.
Kosovo, home to some 1.8 million people mostly ethnic Albanians, unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 after a bitter war in 1998-1999.
Also Watch
The agreement, negotiated with Montenegro in 2015, is crucial for Kosovo to obtain visa-free travel in the European Union and eventually join the bloc.
Thick smoke had filled parliament and MPs had to evacuate, an AFP correspondent said, but at the fifth time of asking the vote finally went ahead in the evening.
Eighty of the 120 MPs voted for, fulfilling the requirement for a two-thirds majority.
"The ball is now in the European Commission's camp," tweeted President Hashim Thaci, looking forward to an end to "decades of isolation".
Police said seven MPs from the main opposition nationalist leftist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party were arrested after searches.
The party has firmly opposed the border deal claiming it would deprive the Balkan nation of 8,000 hectares of forest and mountain pasture.
Vetevendosje MPs have used tear gas to disrupt parliament several times in the past, notably to try to stop Thaci's election in 2015, agreements with Serbia in 2016 and earlier efforts to pass the Montenegro deal.
Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj told deputies Tuesday that the vote was "one of the most important matters for the country."
"Voting for (the ratification) does not endanger Kosovo's territory," said Haradinaj, who opposed the deal before taking over as prime minister last year.
The international community had repeatedly called on Pristina to resolve the issue.
"Violence as a political tool has no place in Kosovo," said US ambassador to Kosovo Greg Delawie in a tweet Wednesday.
EU representative Nataliya Apostolova also tweeted saying she was "shocked that in Europe members of parliament could resort to such dangerous tactics."
The Montenegrin parliament swiftly ratified the agreement after it was reached in 2015.
But in neighbouring Kosovo, the previous government failed to secure a majority and finally fell in mid-2017.
Kosovo, home to some 1.8 million people mostly ethnic Albanians, unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 after a bitter war in 1998-1999.
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Returns To Mumbai After Thugs Of Hindostan Shoot, Ready To Work On Future Projects
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in a Budget of Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Did Sylvester Stallone Just Get Confused Between Salman Khan and Bobby Deol?
- Salman Khan Bats For Jacqueline Fernandez's Performance In 'Ek Do Teen' Remake; See Tweet
- Royal Enfield Himalayan Shows Why It's Better Than Bajaj Dominar 400 in Facebook Viral Video