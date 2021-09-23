'Optimistic on India’s Potential': Blackstone CEO Meets PM Modi, Talks About Further Investment Opportunities

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met multiple CEOs in America, Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, after his meeting with the prime minister, said that India was one of their best markets for investment. They are said to have discussed further investment opportunities for Blackstone in India specifically with regards to the National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline.

After the meeting, the PMO tweeted saying, “Giving greater momentum to investments in India. Mr. Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of @blackstone met PM @narendramodi. Various investment opportunities in India, including those arising due to the National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline were discussed."

Government sources said that Modi’s meeting with Schwarzman was productive. The prime minister said that there was huge scope for further expansion of Blackstone’s partnership in India and elaborated on the reforms done in India. He specifically spoke about asset monetisation and bad bank.

“India has been our best market for investment in the world," Schwarzman said. Schwarzman added that he was very optimistic about India’s potential and added that it is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. He also appreciated the reforms undertaken in India.

The CEO said that while Blackstone had already invested $60 billion in India, they were planning to invest another $40 billion.

He said also said the Narendra Modi government was a very friendly government for outsiders to be dealing with. “They’re very smart, they’re very reform-oriented. They’re objective (about) what can be done, how quickly can it be done, how sensible is it. Is it benefit to India and benefit to outsiders. So I would give them an extremely high grade."

His meeting with PM Modi comes close on the heels of the Prime Minister meeting Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, First Solar CEO Mark Widmar, General Atomic CEO Vivek Lall and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen. Government sources said that each of the meetings was productive and successful.

While Narayen said he was “Modi fan and supporter," Widmar praised Modi’s efforts of working on climate change in India. Lall, meanwhile, suggested that India create a dedicated drone hub to support the entire ecosystem of drones.

